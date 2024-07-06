NN12

>

News

>

Local News All set for the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix policing operation at Silverstone Author: Northants Police Published: 6th July 2024 09:15 A four-day policing operation starts in earnest today (Thursday, July 4 2024) as a record-breaking crowd arrives at Silverstone for the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix. At least 480,000 people are expected to attend the UK’s largest sporting event, with 160,000 set to be in attendance to watch Sunday’s main race. Months of preparation and planning have taken place to ensure everyone has a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience during their visit to the county and Northamptonshire Police will be delivering a robust policing operation. In addition to the main race on Sunday, this year’s event will also see concerts from the likes of Stormzy and Kings of Leon, comedy from Al Murray and a chance to watch the England-Switzerland Euro clash on giant screens within the circuit and on surrounding campsites. Uniformed officers, plain-clothed detectives and Special Constables will be patrolling the circuit, the campsites, and the surrounding road network, along with specialist resources including overt armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units. Live Facial Recognition (LFR) will also be in operation at the circuit on the Saturday and Sunday. First trialled last year, the technology works by scanning faces with a camera to match biometrics against those held on a watchlist. This list is generated by the police and focuses on those who pose the greatest risk of danger to the wider public in attendance. The watchlist includes suspects who are wanted for offences or have an outstanding warrant for an arrest issued by the courts, those who pose a risk of harm to themselves or others and vulnerable missing people. Locations where LFR is in operation will be clearly marked by signage at the circuit, which will include a QR code to scan for anyone who would like more information about the technology. Any images that trigger alerts are deleted immediately after use or within 24 hours, while the images and biometric data of people who don’t trigger an alert will automatically be deleted from the system. Working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies, this year’s policing operation will be led again by Event Commander for Northamptonshire Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Rich Tompkins. He said: “People have already begun arriving and setting up for this year’s British Grand Prix and we are ready to ensure everyone has an enjoyable, safe, and crime-free experience both at Silverstone and while visiting our county. “This is a major police operation involving uniformed officers, police staff, specials, and volunteers, we will also have detectives, armed officers, and specialist search dogs and their handlers, patrolling the circuit, the campsites and local area throughout the event. “With at least 480,000 people expected to attend this year’s event, the security measures that are in place are as stringent as ever. Our priority is to keep the public safe and arrest those who attend the event with the intention of committing crime.” He warned visitors thinking of bringing flares, smoke bombs or pyrotechnics to Silverstone that these items would be confiscated and anyone doing so would be refused entry. A 2.3-mile flying restriction cordon is in place around the circuit’s heliport including many of the campsites, which means drones are strictly prohibited, he added. Sadly, it is not just law-abiding citizens who attend major sporting events as pickpockets and ticket touts often operate near to the venue, and DCS Tompkins is encouraging those attending to report anything suspicious to police or the Silverstone security team. He said: “With a record-breaking crowd expected over the four days, we would advise against anyone turning up without a ticket, and I would also ask Formula 1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets. “We would also ask people to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. We would also recommend they look at the crime prevention and safety advice on our website and do all they can to prepare for their visit. “The most important thing is that if you spot something which does not feel right, trust your gut instinct, and report it to us, or a member of the Silverstone team, straightaway. We would rather it be nothing than you have not told us at all.” If you see anything suspicious at the circuit during the British Grand Prix, report it to a member of Silverstone staff, a nearby police officer or alternatively call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. You can stay up to date by following us on social media @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by ‘liking’ Northamptonshire Police on Facebook. Or visit www.northants.police.uk/silverstone for more information. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.