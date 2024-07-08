ROTARY supports SNYE

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 8th July 2024 11:17

SNYE PRESENTATION - The Rotary Club of Towcester has donated £500 to SNYE to assist in their costs for running the Youth services in Towcester.

Newly installed President, Rtn Colin undertook his first official duty as President and presented Amelia Spalding of SNYE a cheque in the sum of £500.

This is an example of how the Rotary Club of Towcester gets involved in the local Youth organisations. In Rotary, we believe that the youth of today must be nurtured and given every opportunity to express themselves, as they are the future.

To find out more about what the Rotary Club does in Towcester why not come to one of the Club's meetings on a Thursday evening at the Saracens Head Hotel.

Send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit the Club's web site www.towvester-rotary.org.uk for further information.

