Towcester Farmers Market at Another Capacity

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 12th July 2024, and will continue to be held at our new location in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.





All of the pitches have now been allocated to local businesses at the market, and while there are occasionally some late withdrawals for a variety of reasons, as happens with small businesses, the market continues to offer a great range and selection of different products and produce to offer customers.





This month the management team anticipate the highest number of stalls for several years, as the market continues to evolve and adapt.





We expect local residents will continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and choose to park elsewhere in the car park as there are plenty of spaces available, although there has been the occasional transgression in recent months.



