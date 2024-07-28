NN12

Local News Paella and pints at Crayfish Festival Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 9th July 2024 18:44 Towcester Mill's Crayfish Festival returns for its eighth year, on Sunday 28 July 2024 Towcester Mill's Crayfish Festival returns for its eighth year, on Sunday 28 July 2024

Paella and pints will be on the menu once again this summer as Towcester Mill Brewery's Crayfish Festival returns for its eighth year!



Crayfish Capers, a family run business in Milton Keynes, specialises in the trapping and supplying of signal crayfish and will be cooking up the biggest paella dishes for everyone to enjoy on Sunday 28 July from 12pm.



“This year will be our eighth year running the Crayfish Festival at the Mill,” said Mark. “It’s always a really popular event and it’s great to be back once again! I’ve been trapping signal crayfish for well over 15 years and our business came about as a result of the invasion of signal crayfish in UK rivers and canals. By trapping them in this way we can help slow down the devastating effects they are having on our waters.”



Everyone is welcome to come along, to talk to Mark and enjoy the freshly cooked food. On the menu will be a giant pan of mixed crayfish paella and a giant pan of meat paella, as well either crayfish or cod fish finger sandwiches for those who don't fancy the paella.



Entry to the Crayfish Festival is free, just pop in and see for yourself what’s cooking. Mark will be based in the garden between 12pm-4pm on the day, if you want to eat then please come earlier rather than later as food will be available until stocks last. Let's hope the sun shines!





www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk