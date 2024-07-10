  • Bookmark this page

Online resource launched for families across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 10th July 2024 11:49

A new online resource focused on providing families with a wealth of resources and local service information has been launched today by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

A new online resource focused on providing families with a wealth of resources and local service information has been launched today by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The Family Hubs website provides bespoke guidance to cater to the needs of families at every life stage; from conception and pregnancy, through to toddlers, school admissions and the teenage years. It offers a seamless experience, organising information by age range to facilitate easy access to relevant support.

The website provides comprehensive guidance and local service details tailored to meet the specific needs of the local community, whether they’re expecting a child, raising a toddler, or navigating the teenage years.

Currently in its initial phase, the Family Hubs website is set to evolve further with the addition of new features and expanded content over the coming months. WNC are also working closely with community organisations and partners to look at how it can extend this offer across all nine of our Local Area Partnerships (LAPs) in West Northants.

West Northamptonshire Council is committed to continually enhancing this resource to better serve the community, ensuring families have access to up-to-date and pertinent information.

Please do take the time to explore the Family Hubs website and discover the wealth of support available. Visit the Family Hubs in West Northamptonshire here:

Please do take the time to explore the Family Hubs website and discover the wealth of support available. Visit the Family Hubs in West Northamptonshire here:Family Hubs

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, at WNC said: “We are pleased to be launching the family hubs which provides an online tool to support families and their children right from the start of planning their pregnancy, through to their teenage years. The dedicated website page provides practical guidance for children of all ages, as well as details of local services to support families. We look forward to working with parents and carers to continue to develop the resources available to ensure they meet the needs of our communities.”

This website launch comes as part of a wider project focused on increasing early support and intervention for families and young people. Together with other local organisations, the Council is looking at the early help offer and how this can be strengthened to ensure there is the right, preventative support available including in-person Family Hubs, offering a place in local communities for families and young people to access.

The first in-person Family Hub is set to open in Towcester later this year, with other locations in Northampton and Daventry to follow.

Click here for more information and to visit the family hubs webpage.  

