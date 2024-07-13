2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men Stage

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 13th July 2024 09:33

West Northamptonshire will welcome Britain’s biggest professional cycle this September, as Northampton plays host to the start and finish of the penultimate stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men on Saturday 7 September 2024.

Northampton is no stranger to professional cycling, having held women’s Tours of Britain in 2014 and 2016, but this will mark the first occasion that the men’s event has come to Northamptonshire.

After starting in Northampton town centre, the stage will take in a route through West Northamptonshire of around 150 kilometres (93 miles), before heading back to the finish line in Northampton.

Commenting on the announcement, British Cycling Events Managing Director, Jonathan Day, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing top-level racing and the joy of cycling to communities across the country in September, with six stages to showcase the very best of Britain’s character and terrain.

“We’re enormously thankful to the local partners who are supporting the delivery of this year’s race, as we look to build on the momentum of June’s successful Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women. I’ve no doubt that their communities will be out in force to welcome the riders, and make it another memorable week of racing to cap off a huge summer of cycling.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We are extremely excited to be hosting the world-class Tour of Britain race for the first time this September.

“Events like this play an important role in bringing communities together and inspiring people to take up sport and live a more active and healthier lifestyle. They also provide a significant boost to our local economy and showcase our wonderful area to a global audience.

“When previously hosting the Women’s Tour we saw a record number of spectators visiting West Northamptonshire and lining the route to show their support and we very much hope to witness that again this year as we celebrate all those taking part in the race.

“As a Council we are committed to providing opportunities to get involved in sports and physical activity and by hosting this international event showcasing prominent cyclists we hope to inspire the next generation of budding athletes right here in West Northants.”

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men begins in the Scottish Borders on Tuesday 3 September, visiting the Tees Valley, and South Yorkshire over subsequent stages. Following the stage in West Northamptonshire the race concludes in Suffolk on Sunday 8 September after six stages of racing.

More details of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men, including the stage five route map, detailed stage timings, and competing teams will be announcing in the coming weeks.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.