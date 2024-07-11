NN12

News

Local News Aston Martin Aramco and Mercedes F1 take part in charity football match Author: Will Hings Published: 11th July 2024 12:21 Members of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One®Team will tonight (11 July 2024) go head-to-head against the Mercedes AMG Formula One Team in a charity football match at Brackley Football Club.



In last year’s match, Aston Martin Aramco came out on top with a 5-4 win, with hopes to defend the title this year.



Proceeds from the event will be split equally between the team’s chosen charities – Brighter Futures and Mind.



Brighter Futures, the charity of choice for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, is a cause close to the Silverstone-based team. Last year Pattern Shop Shift Supervisor and member of the Aston Martin football team Ashley and his family were supported by the charity after his wife Rose was diagnosed with advanced stage four bowel cancer.



Pattern Shop Shift Supervisor at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team Ashley Dredge said: “We’ve all heard the word cancer. We’ve all seen it, but until you’ve been there yourself or when your loved ones have been through it, that word changes. You don’t understand the real meaning of the word cancer until you’ve seen how destructive it is. We’re just incredibly fortunate, we are the lucky ones and there are so many people who aren’t. The health sector, the NHS, the research, the work that all the charities do for cancer research – they very much need our help, they’re making such a difference. That’s why this year we are going to support Brighter Futures with Great Western Hospital in Swindon in recognition of all their hard work and the fantastic people that have made this a success.”



The match will be held at Brackley Town Football Club with gates opening at 17:00. The evening will feature matches from both the women’s and men’s teams, with Aston Martin Aramco Driver Ambassador Jessica Hawkins taking part in the women’s game.



The match will be held at Brackley Town Football Club with gates opening at 17:00. The evening will feature matches from both the women's and men's teams, with Aston Martin Aramco Driver Ambassador Jessica Hawkins taking part in the women's game.

Ticket purchases and donations to the chosen charities can be made here.