Time’s right for a career in event management

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 14th July 2024 10:33

Following a sellout British Grand Prix, a glorious Glastonbury and a wonderful Wimbledon, the time could not be better to study for career in Event Management.

Allied Market Research reports the size of the Events Market, which was worth $74.9 billion in 2018, is projected to reach $139.9 billion by 2032, registering a combined annual growth rate of 5 per cent from 2023 to 2032.

Ivna Reic, Head of Events, Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Northampton said: “It’s been a difficult few years for the events sector and as it bounces back from Covid, it is coping with new challenges such as the continuing cost of living crisis.

“That challenge requires innovation and efficiencies to keep costs down to a level the consumer is willing to bear and that can only come from a work force equipped with latest understanding and knowledge.

“The sector is ripe for anyone wanting a career which creates magical memories and takes advantage of the unquenchable human desire for new experiences.”

Sophie Beasor, Head of Operations and Engagement at The Power of Events, a not-for-profit events industry support platform, said: “I've had the pleasure of witnessing the incredible resurgence of the UK events sector over the last several years.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the industry has bounced back with remarkable energy and innovation and is now bursting with energy and opportunities.

“For school leavers pondering their next steps, a career in events is not just a viable option but a thrilling one.”

Visit the UON website to find out more about studying for a career in Events, Tourism and Hospitality.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.