Have your say on the draft Parks Development Strategy

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th July 2024 13:40

People are being asked to help shape a strategy setting out how West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) manages and develops its parks and green spaces.

The Council manages around 150 parks and green open spaces across West Northants, including war memorials, and town and country parks.

The new Parks Development Strategy will set out how the Council can protect, develop, and improve these areas in ways that not only enrich residents’ and visitors’ lives, but also the natural environment.

The current version is very much in draft form as we are keen to engage with and hear the thoughts of park users, local businesses, community groups and other stakeholders in order to shape the final document.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “We understand the importance that our parks and green spaces play in people’s lives. We are keen to hear the views of local residents, cyclists, dog walkers, volunteers and community organisations to help us to ensure that we set a suitably ambitious but achievable strategy; one which meets the needs and expectations of our residents and visitors.

“We have identified a range of initiatives we believe would further improve and enhance our parks and green spaces for everyone in our communities to enjoy and it's really important that people tell us what they think of our proposals and let us know if we are focusing on the right things.”

The Council would like to hear from anyone who has an interest in our parks and the development of this strategy. The consultation will be live until midnight on 8 September. Click here to view the draft strategy and have your say.

All responses will be analysed and considered by the Council in developing the draft strategy further. The feedback provided will help WNC to develop an updated version of the Parks Development Strategy and accompanying action plan. Once finalised, these will be presented to the Council’s Cabinet in November 2024, with the final strategy to be published in 2025.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.