Reminder for school aged children and young people to get vaccinated ahead of summer holidays

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 17th July 2024 13:12

West Northamptonshire Public Health are encouraging primary, secondary and further education students and their parents and guardians, to check their vaccination status, to ensure they are up to date.

Increased mixing during the holidays means the risk of viruses spreading amongst children and young people is heightened. Some of the most common infections to circulate within our school aged population includes measles, mumps, and meningitis, which can cause severe complications, and in some cases require hospitalisation.

Some children and young people may have missed out on getting their routine vaccinations or are newly eligible, and are therefore being reminded to get this protection. Vaccinations help to boost the immune system and protects against complications an infection can cause.

Children and young people who attend school should have been offered vaccinations through their GP or the school immunisation programme. If your child has missed any doses of these vaccines or does not attend a school setting, please, contact your GP to arrange an appointment.

Dr Annapurna Sen, Health Protection Consultant for West Northamptonshire Public Health has an important message for school pupils and their parents and guardians:

“Across Northamptonshire we have seen a decline in the uptake of childhood and adolescent vaccinations. I am asking for parents and guardians to support in protecting their children and young people this summer by checking their child’s vaccination status, to ensure they have had all their recommended doses. Don’t let an avoidable infection spoil their summer break.

“If your child has missed any vaccinations, please contact your child’s GP as soon as possible to discuss and arrange an appointment.”

For further detail regarding any of these vaccinations, please check out the West Northamptonshire Council Immunisation page.

