  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"The newsletter is a great source of information and brings the area to life; keep up the good work"
- Phyllis Brockhurst
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Mercedes Hungarian Preview

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 18th July 2024 09:46
After a two-week break, the final double header before the 2024 summer break starts in Budapest.

 
After a two-week break, the final double header before the 2024 summer break starts in Budapest.
  • Toto Talks Hungary 
  • Fact File: Hungarian Grand Prix 
  • Stat Sheet: Hungarian Grand Prix 

 
Toto Talks Hungary 
 
We head into the upcoming double header with momentum. We have continued to make progress with the W15 in recent races. That has led to headline results in Austria and Silverstone. However, we know we don't yet have a car that can challenge for victories every weekend. The team is working hard to bring more steps of performance that we hope will enable us to do that. Those efforts will continue over the next two races and right up until shutdown. 
 
The Hungaroring is different in character to the past couple of circuits. Unlike Silverstone, it features plenty of tight and twisty sections, with just one meaningful straight. It does contain some high-speed corners too however and it will therefore be another good examination of the gains we've made across the corner speed range. We head into the weekend focused on doing the best job we can. We hope to maintain this positive trajectory and finish the first half of the season as strongly as possible. 
 
 
Fact File: Hungarian Grand Prix 
  • The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend tends to be one of the hottest of the year, with an average air temperature of 25°C and a maximum of 33°C.
  • Correspondingly, track temperatures tend to also be high with an average of 36°C rising to a maximum of just over 50°C.
  • The amount of braking activity, with six events across the lap, coupled with the high ambient temperatures and the absence of long straights make the circuit exceptionally taxing on the brakes.
  • The low average speed at the Hungaroring also limits airflow, which makes it even more of a challenge to cool the brakes.
  • The circuit features 14 corners, six to the left and eight to the right. Many of these follow one after another in quick succession, meaning a well-balanced car that can handle directional changes is important for lap time.
  • The Hungaroring has one of the lowest top speeds of the season at just over 310 km/h. That is perhaps no surprise given the cars spend just over 10 seconds on a straight over the course of a fast lap, with the remaining time spent cornering.
  • Those track characteristics are also reflected in the full throttle percentage, which is just 58% of the lap time. This is one of the lowest figures we see across the year.
  • Despite a relatively short start/finish straight, the distance from pole position to the braking zone for Turn 1 measures 472 metres, on the longer side compared to other venues we visit.
  • Given the prevalence of slower corners, good traction is important here. That is why this circuit puts the rear tyres under a lot of stress.
  • 2022 saw George take his maiden F1 pole position, while Lewis recorded his first pole position in 18 months in 2023, by taking his ninth pole at the circuit, a new F1 record for most poles at a single Grand Prix.
  • Lewis is the most successful driver in Hungarian Grand Prix history with a tally of eight victories. Next on the list is Michael Schumacher with four wins to his name.

 
 
Stat Sheet: Hungarian Grand Prix 
 
2024 Hungarian Grand Prix 
 
Session  Local Time (CEST)  Brackley (BST)  Stuttgart (CEST) 
Practice 1 (Friday)  13:30 - 14:30  12:30 - 13:30  13:30 - 14:30 
Practice 2 (Friday)  17:00 - 18:00  16:00 - 17:00  17:00 - 18:00 
Practice 3 (Saturday)  12:30 - 13:30  11:30 - 12:30  12:30 - 13:30 
Qualifying (Saturday)  16:00 - 17:00  15:00 - 16:00  16:00 - 17:00 
Race (Sunday)  15:00  14:00  15:00 

 
 
Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Hungarian Grand Prix 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  DNF 
Mercedes  14  5  12  10  15  3  4 
Hamilton  17  8  11  9  11  2  1 
Russell  5  0  1  1  1  0  0 
MB Power  29  13  26  14  26  6  26 

 
 
Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present) 
 
   Laps Completed  Distance Covered (km)  Corners Taken  Gear Changes  PETRONAS Fuel Injections 
Mercedes  3,868  19,465.817  65,149  188,090  155,000,000 
Hamilton  1,923  9,701.164  32,453  93,378  77,200,000 
Russell  1,945  9,764.653  32,696  94,712  78,800,000 
MB Power  14,592  73,044.563  243,597  705,343  580,200,000 

 
 
Mercedes-Benz in Formula One 
 
   Starts  Wins  Podium Places  Poles  Front Row  Fastest Laps  1-2 Wins  Front Row Lockouts 
Mercedes (All Time)  305  127  293  139  262  108  59  80 
Mercedes (Since 2010)  293  118  277  131  242  99  54  78 
Hamilton  344  104  199  104  176  67  N/A  N/A 
Russell  116  2  13  3  11  7  N/A  N/A 
MB Power  575  216  599  225  459  215  92  119 

 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies