Local government leaders unite in support of Universal’s transformative

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th July 2024 09:47

Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity which will bring extraordinary economic benefits to the wider South East Midlands area and locally here in West Northamptonshire, not only presenting us as a top destination for visitors from across the UK but also from around the world.”

The leaders and chief executives of the six local authorities have collectively endorsed Universal Destinations & Experiences’ potential theme park and resort project. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, the region's leadership emphasised the transformative potential of this initiative.

The project creates 20,000 jobs during construction, with an additional 20,000 jobs generated directly and, in the supply-chain during the resort’s operation. This significant job creation underscores the tangible economic impact the potential project will have on the region. Additionally, the project’s scale will help set England’s South East Midlands as one of the foremost visitor destinations in Europe and the World.

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “As a Council, we fully endorse this project and want to show our full support and commitment to working with both our local authority partners and Universal Destinations & Experiences to maximise the benefits for local people and communities.

“The South East Midlands is extremely well connected and with West Northants situated just over 30 minutes from Bedford, this project presents an array of opportunities for our residents including jobs, economic growth and an enhanced visitor economy with tourists from far and wide coming into West Northamptonshire to enjoy everything we have to offer.”

Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity which will bring extraordinary economic benefits to the wider South East Midlands area and locally here in West Northamptonshire, not only presenting us as a top destination for visitors from across the UK but also from around the world.”

Laura Church, Chief Executive of Bedford Borough Council, said: “We know the importance of this Universal project getting the green light. Not only will the potential theme park and resort serve as a major draw for visitors, attracting millions of annual visitors, with many projected to come from Europe and overseas, it will help bolster the UK's profile as a leader in the creative industries, a must-see visitor destination, business investment hub and deliver growth.”

The letter is signed by the chief executives and political leaders of Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, Luton Borough, Milton Keynes City, North Northamptonshire, and West Northamptonshire councils, demonstrating strong regional support for the project.

Universal continue to share updates as the project progresses on their website at universalukproject.co.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.