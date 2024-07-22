  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"AMA is always a good read, and jolly jam-packed these days!"
- Chris Insall
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Innovation & Growth Roundtable event relocates to West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 22nd July 2024 08:57

The Council, a founding member of the STC, joined exhibitors and speakers including experts from the Ministry of Defence, US Army DEVCOM and HCR Hewitsons, at the event.The Council, a founding member of the STC, joined exhibitors and speakers including experts from the Ministry of Defence, US Army DEVCOM and HCR Hewitsons, at the event.

 

The sold-out conference event, which relocated from Milton Keynes to Northampton this year, provides attendees with an opportunity to listen to insightful presentations, debate with peers, share knowledge, and network with business leaders across the cluster.

This year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) joined forces with the South Midlands Growth Hub and Bucks Business First to sponsor the event and showcase its support for all businesses as well as its dedication to STC and the industries it represents.

The Council, a founding member of the STC, joined exhibitors and speakers including experts from the Ministry of Defence, US Army DEVCOM and HCR Hewitsons, at the event.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at WNC, said: “It’s a privilege to host the STC’s Innovation & Growth Roundtable event in West Northamptonshire and partner with the South Midlands Growth Hub and Bucks Business First to showcase our support for our local enterprises.

“West Northants is an exceptional area for investment and growth and events like this demonstrate the diverse range of industries we support here, from advanced manufacturing and engineering to high-tech innovation and research & development, as a Council we strive to continue doing all we can to support local businesses and drive positive economic growth in our area.”

Pim van Baarsen, CEO of STC, said: “We enjoyed a fantastic event and we’d like to thank our supporters Silverstone Park, Jaltek, HCR and of course our friends at WNC for their help and support with this event.

“WNC have been a great partner of the STC from the outset and we very much enjoy working with them. Their support to help us put together these types of events where we can bring the industry together and encourage collaboration are critical to foster and grow the advanced engineer ecosystem in the area.”

In addition to supporting the STC, WNC has dedicated over £3million to supporting local businesses through Central Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) and UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) including growth, innovation, decarbonisation and more.

Find out more about the Council’s free business support on the WNC website.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies