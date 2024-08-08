Northamptonshire’s Heritage Open Days 2024

Venues such as stately homes, buildings of historic interest, museums, places of worship, and archaeological sites can now register to participate in Heritage Open Days, which is England’s largest annual festival of history and culture.

This year’s event will utilise the theme Routes, Networks & Connections to bring together the past and present with workshops, walks, talks, hidden spaces, and activities for all the family, and for the first time will include many offers from attractions across the whole of the county with the aim of making the heritage festival more diverse than ever before.

The festival offers the public free entry to places which might normally be closed or have an entrance fee, and where admission is charged, venues will offer something new to see, with many connected by Northampton Transport Heritage buses’ free hop-on hop-off service.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is an official promoter of the event and a list of all participating attractions and events can be found on the Council website, which will be updated regularly as more attractions register.

Events will include a film of Northampton’s evolving Market Square, a student showcase of Northampton’s rich heritage, and fun runners getting into the heritage spirit. More details will be revealed shortly on the WNC website together with details of where and when the heritage buses will be running.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “This year's Heritage Open Days is set to be bigger and better than ever before with events and attractions opening up across the whole of the county to provide something for everyone.

“Northamptonshire boasts a wealth of historic and cultural sites – from Tudor manor houses and unique theatres to an Iron Age hill fort and Buddhist Meditation Centre – and Heritage Open Days provides the perfect opportunity to showcase this offering to visitors from far and wide.

“This event not only promotes our rich heritage but also boosts local tourism and stimulates the local economy. We encourage local attractions to register now and join us in celebrating and sharing the unique history and culture that Northants has to offer."

Registration can be completed by emailing economy@westnorthants.gov.uk. For more information, please visit the Heritage Open Days page. Sites can also register on the national Heritage Open Days website before 8 August 2024.

