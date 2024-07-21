Council celebrates achievements

The leader of the council thanks residents, businesses, and partners as the council launches its Annual Report for 2023/24.

Presented at last night's Council meeting, the report highlights key achievements, including significant progress in economic regeneration, enhancements in community services, and initiatives to promote sporting excellence across the region. It also outlines strategic priorities for the upcoming year, reflecting the Council's commitment to continuous improvement and sustainable development.

This year, our commitment to supporting residents through the cost-of-living crisis remained a top priority. Working with community partners, we successfully distributed over £5 million in government funding. This included food and meal vouchers, hardship payments, and support for food banks and larders, all aimed at helping residents reduce their energy bills and meet essential needs.

Despite economic pressures, we have maintained and protected essential services within budget. Our continued efforts toward our anti-poverty strategy led to the creation of 100 welcoming spaces, fostering community connections and support.

We have continued to drive economic growth, transforming £45 million of grants into £350 million of private investment for major town centre regeneration schemes. This includes the new Sponne Arcade Car Park in Towcester and the development of a Masterplan for Daventry town centre.

Our commitment to making West Northamptonshire a destination for sporting excellence, arts, and culture saw us successfully bid to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025. We also initiated plans for large-scale live music festivals, starting with a performance by James Arthur at Delapré Abbey, and celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III with thousands of residents.

We worked hard to support and guide local businesses, and our efforts in broadband roll-out ensure that 93.8% of premises now have access to gigabit broadband, outpacing the national average. We also secured more than £5.4 million from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to boost our local economy.

Significant progress has been made in our improvement journey for children’s services. Our Children’s Trust fostering service was rated “Good “by Ofsted, and we developed new approaches for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Over 103,000 visits were made to our 88 welcoming spaces. Additionally, we supported around 12,000 adults to remain safe, well, and independent.

Investments in technology have improved road maintenance, with the JCB Pothole Pro speeding up repairs fourfold. We also launched a Rural Business Grants programme to support local business.

Our focus on environmental sustainability continued with various initiatives to support local businesses and protect our environment. Six of our green spaces retained the prestigious Green Flag Awards, highlighting our commitment to maintaining high-quality recreational areas. Our communities came together for over 30 varied events, including Pride, Diwali, International Women's Day, and Holocaust Memorial Day demonstrating our rich cultural diversity and community cohesion.

The council has remained dedicated to its transformation plans, enhancing the services inherited from legacy councils, while developing and implementing new strategies aimed at creating sustainable communities and improving outcomes for local residents. Recognising that there is more work to be done, the council's priorities for the upcoming year reflect its ongoing mission to provide even better services that enable residents to lead their best lives.

Cllr Adam Brown, the Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "The annual report showcases the dedication and resilience of West Northamptonshire Council in delivering services and meeting the needs of our communities.

“I’m immensely proud of the progress we have made over the past year, and I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all residents, businesses, partners, and colleagues for their unwavering support. Their invaluable contributions, resilient spirit, generosity, and determination continue to play a fundamental role as our council strives to make West Northamptonshire a remarkable place to live, visit, work, and thrive.

“We have made significant strides in this year, and while challenges undoubtedly lie ahead, we are confident in our ability to adapt and respond effectively, guided by the unwavering support of our community."

For more information and to access the full annual report, please visit the West Northamptonshire Council website.

