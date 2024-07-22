  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Icebergs on the Nene!

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 22nd July 2024 12:17

NO ICEBERGS ON THE NENE! - The Rotary Club of Towcester enjoyed a relaxing canal trip on a Crusader Community boat, on a balmy summer 's evening.

The final destination was the Britannia Pub set on the side of the River Nene Navigation, where a pub meal was enjoyed. 34 Rotarians and friends came along with visiting Rtn Lanyoh Emmanuel from the Accra South Rotary Club, Ghana.

Despite the warning and our two ‘Iceberg Spotters', Rtn Frank and Chris, there weren't any icebergs spotted, only lots of swans, geese and the odd heron. A good time was had by all..

This is the social side of Rotary. If you would like to know more about what we do at the Rotary Club of Towcester why not get in touch.

We meet on Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Towcester. To find out more send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit our website www.towcester-rotary.org.uk

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies