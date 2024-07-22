Icebergs on the Nene!

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 22nd July 2024 12:17

NO ICEBERGS ON THE NENE! - The Rotary Club of Towcester enjoyed a relaxing canal trip on a Crusader Community boat, on a balmy summer 's evening.

The final destination was the Britannia Pub set on the side of the River Nene Navigation, where a pub meal was enjoyed. 34 Rotarians and friends came along with visiting Rtn Lanyoh Emmanuel from the Accra South Rotary Club, Ghana.

Despite the warning and our two ‘Iceberg Spotters', Rtn Frank and Chris, there weren't any icebergs spotted, only lots of swans, geese and the odd heron. A good time was had by all..

This is the social side of Rotary. If you would like to know more about what we do at the Rotary Club of Towcester why not get in touch.

We meet on Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Towcester. To find out more send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit our website www.towcester-rotary.org.uk

