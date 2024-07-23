  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"James, I would just like to say what an absolutely splendid website you have produced. It is the best I have seen for a very long time. South Northants is very lucky to have you to keep everyone up to..." more
- Judy C
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Additional investment to improve roads across West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 23rd July 2024 14:45
An additional £10 million will be invested into improving roads across West Northamptonshire.

 

The extra funding will allow WNC and its highways partner Kier to extend the surface dressing programme for roads and paths across the area as well as carrying out bridge maintenance schemes and work to resolve drainage issues across the area.

This will also provide the opportunity to trial an innovative road surfacing technique (called in-situ recycling) that produces a long-lasting repair and reuses existing material to reduce costs and carbon emissions, resulting in more sustainable repairs across our rural network.

The additional funding (which was approved at Council on Thursday 18 July) is coming from the capital budget which is used for things like improving local infrastructure. This follows on from the £2.8 million investment into purchasing and operating new machinery in 2023, which has already increased the efficiency of road maintenance and repairs in our area.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We understand that the state of our roads is extremely important to residents and we’re keen to make sure we’re doing everything we can to maintain and improve them.”

“This additional investment will allow us to carry out even more much needed resurfacing and repair works and explore innovative new technologies that will improve our service. We will continue to keep residents informed on the progress of works with the hope that once works have concluded there will be a visible difference.”

To find out more about the Highways services across West Northamptonshire visit: Highways or visit @WNHighways on Facebook and X.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies