Additional investment to improve roads across West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 23rd July 2024 14:45

The extra funding will allow WNC and its highways partner Kier to extend the surface dressing programme for roads and paths across the area as well as carrying out bridge maintenance schemes and work to resolve drainage issues across the area.

This will also provide the opportunity to trial an innovative road surfacing technique (called in-situ recycling) that produces a long-lasting repair and reuses existing material to reduce costs and carbon emissions, resulting in more sustainable repairs across our rural network.

The additional funding (which was approved at Council on Thursday 18 July) is coming from the capital budget which is used for things like improving local infrastructure. This follows on from the £2.8 million investment into purchasing and operating new machinery in 2023, which has already increased the efficiency of road maintenance and repairs in our area.

Cllr Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We understand that the state of our roads is extremely important to residents and we’re keen to make sure we’re doing everything we can to maintain and improve them.”

“This additional investment will allow us to carry out even more much needed resurfacing and repair works and explore innovative new technologies that will improve our service. We will continue to keep residents informed on the progress of works with the hope that once works have concluded there will be a visible difference.”

