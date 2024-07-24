NN12

2024 Belgian Grand Prix - Preview Author: Bradley Lord Published: 24th July 2024



The final race before the summer break takes place at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas

Fact File: Belgian Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Belgian Grand Prix



Toto Talks Belgium



We head into the final race before the summer break on a run of five consecutive podium finishes. We are therefore looking to continue that momentum and finish the first half of the season strongly. The pack at the front is close and we will have to be at our best to do so though. Whilst we are lacking a little bit of pace compared to some of our competitors, we continue to bring performance to the car. We are on a positive trajectory and that is encouraging. It is not yet enough to fight for victories consistently each and every weekend, but has enabled us to be in contention for the top-three more regularly.



Last weekend in Hungary was not straightforward. We qualified out of position and left ourselves with plenty of work to do. We were able to race hard on Sunday though and score solid points, including Lewis claiming his 200th podium in F1 which is a superb achievement. It was positive to see the steps we have made in those hotter conditions, although there is more work to do. Spa is a very different challenge to Budapest. With cooler temperatures and a much more high-speed layout, it will be interesting to see how the W15 performs compared to our rivals.





Fact File: Belgian Grand Prix At 7.004km, Spa-Francorchamps is the longest on the F1 calendar. As a result, the race is run over the shortest number of laps of the year - 44.

The weather at Spa can also heavily impact the race, with a 48% chance of a wet session across the weekend. This makes Spa the race most likely to be affected by rain.

The run down to the first braking zone at Turn One (La Source) is one of the shortest of the season at just 137m. Only Azerbaijan (90m) and Las Vegas (111m) are shorter.

The tow at Spa-Francorchamps is very powerful due to the long straights, particularly the section after Raidillon. On the first lap this is even more powerful, because drivers chasing can pick up a tow from multiple cars. The lack of DRS on lap one also increases this effect.

Parts of the circuit have been re-laid in the lead up to the 2024 race, with a new track surface awaiting the drivers from the exit of Turn 17 to the exit of Turn 4. This included the F1 pitlane.

It used to be one of the biggest challenges for engine duty and time spent on full throttle, but with the new regulations and new tracks joining it has fallen down the list. It still remains in the top five, though.

Tyre duty and wear are some of the highest of the season at Spa, with high averages across all four corners of the car.

From the exit of La Source to the braking zone for Les Combes, the drivers have their foot firmly on the throttle for around 23 seconds (and 1,875 metres) of track layout.

Valtteri Bottas holds the race lap record at the circuit (1:46:286) from the 2018 event in his Mercedes W09.

Lewis leads the way for most podiums at the Belgian Grand Prix with 10, including seven in a row between 2015 and 2021.





Stat Sheet: Belgian Grand Prix



2024 Belgian Grand Prix



Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 13:30 - 14:30 12:30 - 13:30 13:30 - 14:30 Practice 2 (Friday) 17:00 - 18:00 16:00 - 17:00 17:00 - 18:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 12:30 - 13:30 11:30 - 12:30 12:30 - 13:30 Qualifying (Saturday) 16:00 - 17:00 15:00 - 16:00 16:00 - 17:00 Race (Sunday) 15:00 14:00 15:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Belgian Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 14 5 15 7 12 5 2 Hamilton 17 4 10 6 9 3 5 Russell 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 MB Power 28 11 31 14 26 9 19





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 4,167 20,775.736 69,335 202,442 166,960,000 Hamilton 2,081 10,393.362 34,665 100,962 83,520,000 Russell 2,086 10,382.374 34,670 101,480 83,440,000 MB Power 15,751 78,398.145 260,705 763,999 629,080,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 306 127 294 139 262 109 59 80 Mercedes (Since 2010) 294 118 278 131 242 100 54 78 Hamilton 345 104 200 104 176 67 N/A N/A Russell 116 2 13 3 11 8 N/A N/A MB Power 576 217 602 226 461 216 93 120

