The Cwmbach Choir

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 29th July 2024 09:21

MAE CLWB ROTARI TOWCESTER YN CROESAWU'R CÔR CWMBACH BYD-ENWOG...

Ar 19 Hydref yn Eglwys St Lawrence Towcester...... In other words, THE ROTARY CLUB OF TOWCESTER WELCOMES THE WORLD FAMOUS CWMBACH CHOIR

On 19th October 2024 in St Lawrence Church Towcester...

They are back for what will be an outstanding performance based on previous year's performances. The doors open at 6.15pm for a 7.00pm start.

Tickets are £15 adults and £7.50 children. Free refreshments during the interval.

For tickets contact the Rotary Shop on www.towcester-rotary.org.uk, or call John Sidwick on 01327 352851, or visit FOOTWORKS, 134, Watling Street, Towcester.



Diolch am eich cefnogaeth - Thank you for your support.

