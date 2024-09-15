New date released for free CarKraft driving course

Published: 29th July 2024

Following the continued success of CarKraft, the county’s hugely popular free driving course, the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance (NSRA) has released the date of its last event of the year.

Now in its 23rd year, the free road safety event returns to the Silverstone Porsche Experience Centre on Sunday, September 15 2024, to provide young, qualified drivers (aged 17-30), the opportunity to enhance their skills.

Young drivers are one of the most vulnerable road users on the county’s roads, and thanks to CarKraft, more than 16,000 participants have already benefitted from the course, helping to reduce the chances of them being involved in a road collision.

In September, there will be two sessions at 8.15am-12.45pm and 1.30pm-6pm for qualified drivers, who will experience what it is like for a car to skid, find out what it is like to drive an HGV, including understanding blind spots, learn advance driving techniques and changes to the Highway Code and about smart motorways.

There will also be a session on the Fatal Five – careless driving, excessive speed, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs – which are the main contributory factors linked to death or serious injury collisions on the roads.

Keith Millard, Senior Road Safety Officer for both North and West Northamptonshire Councils, said: “More than 16,000 drivers have benefited since CarKraft was first launched in 2001 and it continues to be a hugely popular and regularly over-subscribed scheme.

“CarKraft is for everyone aged 17-30 – it is an invaluable experience whether you’re newly qualified or have held your licence for a few years. Everyone can benefit from some refresher training, and we encourage you to sign up to one of our events.

“We would also like to thank our partners from Volvo UK, Adrian Flux Insurance, Forterra, National Highways and new for 2024, BYD, as without their continued support, we would not be able to run CarKraft.”

Places for the CarKraft sessions fill up fast so book early to avoid disappointment. Places can be booked online at www.carkraft.info.

Tragically in 2023, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 28 people never returned home safely to their loved ones, and 271 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries.

The NSRA was set up in 2018, and is a countywide partnership between the Police, Fire & Rescue service, the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and both West and North Northamptonshire Councils.



It brings together key partners to work on initiatives which aim to improve road safety across Northamptonshire through education, engagement, engineering, and enforcement.

