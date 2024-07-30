Countdown starts to 2024 British Grand Prix MotoGP at Silverstone

Published: 30th July 2024

Following the successful policing operation for the 2024 British Grand Prix in July, Northamptonshire Police is now gearing up for the two-wheel equivalent at Silverstone this weekend.

Around 100,000 people are expected to descend on the Northamptonshire circuit for the three-day event which runs from August 2-4 2024.

And to ensure everyone enjoys a crime-free and safe experience, the Force will be working closely with the circuit, other emergency services and partner agencies to deliver a robust policing operation in the run up to, and during the race event.

As well as uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network, there will also be specialist officers including armed officers, search teams, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.

Event commander for Northamptonshire Police, Superintendent Pete Basham, said: “Just as much time and effort goes into policing the MotoGP as with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, with the same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned’ approach adopted.

“We have many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, and each year brings its own challenges.

“There will be a large policing presence in and around the circuit and wider community over the three days, including both uniformed and plain-clothed officers, police dogs, special constables, specialist vehicles and volunteers, who will once again be supported by colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We will be working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, either at Silverstone or in the surrounding area, fails.

“Finally, with more than 100,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the three days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the race event leaves the county having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.

“We’d like everyone to be extra vigilant and to contact us if they see anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious. We would rather receive a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not being told at all.”

