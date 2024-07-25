Towcester Mill wins triple award whammy from CAMRA

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 30th July 2024 15:31

Brewery director, John Evans (l) being presented with three awards from vice-chair of CAMRA Northants, Richard Burgham

Towcester Mill Brewery enjoyed an evening of awards on Thursday 25 July 2024 as representatives from CAMRA Northants came along to present awards won at the recent Northampton County Beer Festival at Becket's Park.





At the beer festival at the end of May, CAMRA Northamptonshire had over 50 judges who took part in sampling 60 beers from the county's brewers. Each one was judged against the CAMRA styles, which resulted in Steam Ale winning the Premium Bitter category and Black Fire winning the Strong Stout category. Each of the category winners then went forward to the Champions Table - and Steam Ale was crowned overall Champion Beer of the Festival.





The judges said that Steam Ale had a "lovely balance of maltiness/sweetness and slight citrus aroma and flavour, great head retention and beautiful colour that matches the style perfectly".





CAMRA Northants vice-chair, Richard Burgham, presented brewery director, John Evans, with all three certificates in front of a packed Tap Room.



