The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Help us to shape leisure facilities in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 1st August 2024 10:16

Residents are invited to share their views about leisure facilities and physical activity in West Northamptonshire to help us shape future services and provision.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is currently developing an Active Lives Strategy and looking at the future management of Council owned leisure centres in Northampton and Daventry to ensure the delivery of a high-quality service across our communities.

To help us with this we are asking people to let us know how physically active they are and how physically active they would like to be at home, in the park, at sports clubs or at leisure centres.

We would also like to know how residents feel about the Council’s leisure centres, the facilities themselves, the activities that go on in the centres and the priorities for the centres moving forward.

Responses will help us to understand the needs of people in West Northants and develop an Active Lives Strategy which considers future leisure centre management.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "We are excited to launch a public consultation to help shape the future of leisure centre provision in West Northamptonshire.

“This is a valuable opportunity for residents to have their say on what facilities and services they would like to see in their local leisure centres and communities.

“By gathering feedback, we aim to ensure that our leisure facilities and services meet the needs and preferences of all residents and promote health, wellness, and a vibrant community life.

“We encourage everyone to participate and share their views, your input is crucial in helping us create leisure facilities that everyone can enjoy."

Please share your views by completing the online survey in the Council’s consultation hub before midnight on Sunday 15 September 2024.

