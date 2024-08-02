Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - August
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 2nd August 2024 09:12
Craig will be playing at the Mill on Friday 16 August 2024
Fancy a cool drink out in the Mill's garden, overlooking the beautiful Watermeadows, this August? Well Towcester Mill Brewery is hoping the lovely weather continues so everyone can enjoy its outside space this summer!
August can be a quiet-ish month during the summer holiday season but it still has all its regular monthly events going on. So if you're at home and fancy a night out then do pop along!
Here's what is lined up for you this month:
- Thursday 1 August - OPEN MIC NIGHT
- Tuesday 6 August - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
- Sunday 11 August - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Thursday 15 August - HITMIX BINGO!
- Friday 16 August - CRAIG LIVE (pictured)
- Wednesday 28 August - VINYL NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- Tues 6 August with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm
- and Moo Hatch on Saturday 10 August 12pm-8pm
