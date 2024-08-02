What's On at the Mill - August

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd August 2024 09:12

Craig will be playing at the Mill on Friday 16 August 2024





Fancy a cool drink out in the Mill's garden, overlooking the beautiful Watermeadows, this August? Well Towcester Mill Brewery is hoping the lovely weather continues so everyone can enjoy its outside space this summer!





August can be a quiet-ish month during the summer holiday season but it still has all its regular monthly events going on. So if you're at home and fancy a night out then do pop along!



Here's what is lined up for you this month:

Thursday 1 August - OPEN MIC NIGHT

Tuesday 6 August - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Sunday 11 August - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 15 August - HITMIX BINGO!

Friday 16 August - CRAIG LIVE (pictured)

Wednesday 28 August - VINYL NIGHT PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 6 August with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm

Wednesday 28 August - VINYL NIGHT PLUS Street Food at the Mill: Tues 6 August with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm

and Moo Hatch on Saturday 10 August 12pm-8pm Check out the Mill's Street Food page on their website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or their social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers to the summer!

