  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"About My Area does a great job for Towcester and district."
- Len Holder
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

What's On at the Mill - August

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd August 2024 09:12
Craig will be playing at the Mill on Friday 16 August 2024Craig will be playing at the Mill on Friday 16 August 2024

Fancy a cool drink out in the Mill's garden, overlooking the beautiful Watermeadows, this August? Well Towcester Mill Brewery is hoping the lovely weather continues so everyone can enjoy its outside space this summer!

August can be a quiet-ish month during the summer holiday season but it still has all its regular monthly events going on. So if you're at home and fancy a night out then do pop along! 

Here's what is lined up for you this month:
 
  • Thursday 1 August - OPEN MIC NIGHT
  • Tuesday 6 August - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Sunday 11 August - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 15 August - HITMIX BINGO!
  • Friday 16 August - CRAIG LIVE (pictured)
  • Wednesday 28 August - VINYL NIGHT
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
 
  • Tues 6 August with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm
  • every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm
  • every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm
  • and Moo Hatch on Saturday 10 August 12pm-8pm
Check out the Mill's Street Food page on their website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or their social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers to the summer!
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies