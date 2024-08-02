British Grand Prix MotoGP policing operation at Silverstone

Author: Northants Police Published: 2nd August 2024 13:24

A three-day policing operation starts in earnest today (Friday, August 2 2024) as around 100,000 people head to Silverstone for the 2024 Monster Energy British Grand Prix MotoGP.

Northamptonshire Police will deliver a robust policing operation to ensure all race-goers have a safe and enjoyable experience during their visit to the county.

Uniformed and plain-clothed police officers will be patrolling the circuit, the campsites, and the surrounding road network, alongside specialist teams from roads policing, Safer Roads, armed officers, dog search teams, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.

Working closing with event organisers at Silverstone, other emergency services and partner agencies, this year’s policing operation will be led by Event Commander for Northamptonshire Police, Superintendent Pete Basham.

He said: “Just as much time and effort goes into policing the MotoGP as with the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and we are looking forward to keeping everyone safe while they enjoy a great weekend of motorcycle racing action.

“With more than 100,000 people expected again this year, the security measures will be as stringent as ever. Our priorities are keeping the public safe and arresting those who attend the event with the intention of committing crime.”

He warned anyone thinking of bringing flares, smoke bombs or pyrotechnics into the circuit would have them confiscated and they would be refused entry.

Supt Basham also encouraged those attending to report anything suspicious to police or the Silverstone security team: “As with all major sporting events, there are always people ready to take advantage of those looking for last minute tickets.

“We would advise against anyone purchasing a ticket from touts, or from people you don’t know, particularly on social media platforms, as they may well be fake, and you will lose your money as well as miss out on race day.

“We’d ask people to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, and if they have not already done so, would recommend they look at the crime prevention and safety advice on our website to do all they can to prepare for their visit.

“The most important thing is that if you spot something which does not feel right, trust your gut instinct and report it to us, or a member of the Silverstone team, straightaway. We would rather it be nothing than you have not told us at all.”

If you see anything suspicious at the circuit during the British Grand Prix, report it to a member of Silverstone staff, a nearby police officer or alternatively call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

Stay up to date on the Force’s policing operation for the British Grand Prix MotoGP by following @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by ‘liking’ Northamptonshire Police on Facebook. Or visit www.northants.police.uk/silverstone for more information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.