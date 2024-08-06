40 year milestone at Silverstone Festival

This month’s eagerly anticipated Silverstone Festival (23-25 August 2024) will boast two very apt and iconic Safety Cars as a result of a new partnership with RML Group, the renowned British high performance automotive engineering company.



Based close to Silverstone in Wellingborough, RML Group was founded in 1984 by well-respected racer/engineer Ray Mallock and this year it is celebrating its milestone 40th anniversary in style as an official partner of the Silverstone Festival.



Honouring its remarkably successful past and showcasing its exciting future, the RML Group will not only have a special display stand in the International Paddock but will also be supplying a pair of its stunning RML Short Wheelbase sportscars for official track duties.



The incredible carbon fibre bodied RML SWB is the ultimate interpretation of a modern classic in every sense, and showcases all of the company’s multifaceted in-house skills.



Its gorgeous coupe styling has all the hallmarks of the great Italian design studios of yesteryear and power comes from a glorious, front-mounted V12 engine to deliver a truly magnificent analogue driving experience.



Just 30 RML SWBs are being built for discerning enthusiasts worldwide and visitors will be treated to a rare opportunity to see – and hear – two of these incredible supercars in action as official Safety Cars at the Festival. With a packed programme of 20 of the very best historic motorsport races on the full Silverstone Grand Prix circuit over the weekend, there will be plenty of opportunities to relish the remarkable RML SWB being put through their paces.



“We are delighted that RML Group has chosen Silverstone Festival to celebrate its landmark 40th birthday,” enthused Nick Wigley, Event Director. “RML has its own remarkable track record and to have two of their incredible SWBs as our official Safety Cars will add yet another element to what’s already a fantastic line-up of epic retro races and glittering car club parades all taking place on the hallowed F1 circuit.”



While the RML Group can trace its history back four decades, the company’s heritage stretches back even further. It was way back in 1936 that Ray Mallock’s father, Major Arthur Mallock, first fielded his own Austin 7-based special and then, more famously, he introduced the legendary U2 series of club racers in the late 1950s.

Following in their father’s wheel-tracks, in the 1970s brothers Richard and Ray both won championships racing cars bearing the distinguished Mallock name. Having graduated into racing in the Group C World Sportscar Championship, Ray then combined his well-proven engineering and driving skills to establish RML Group.



After earning its spurs with many notable successes in sports prototypes, RML then expanded its expertise into Sports Car racing and Super Touring, winning many BTCC and WTCC championships right around the globe with factory support from top motor manufacturers such as Vauxhall, Nissan, SEAT and Chevrolet and also class wins at LeMans in MG Lola sports cars.



Keeping it in the family, Ray was succeeded by his son Michael who, today, is CEO of a world-leading company working for global brands that are seeking first class product and services solutions, often against short deadlines. Looking ahead, the new-look RML Group has four separate divisions, each one staffed by dedicated engineering and development teams: Power; Engineering; Motorsport; and Bespoke, the personal commissions division.



“RML has an incredibly rich heritage and an equally bright future both of which we will be celebrating on our 40th anniversary at this year’s Silverstone Festival,” confirmed Michael Mallock. “Whether in the pit-lane or out on the racetrack, over many decades my family and the RML business has enjoyed so many great achievements at Silverstone – it is the perfect venue for RML Group to be honouring its past and promoting our next generation battery electrification expertise.”



With access to both racing paddocks and trackside grandstand seating in the price of admission, all those attending Silverstone Festival over the end-of-summer Bank Holiday weekend will have plenty of chances to enjoy RML’s special birthday display and to savour the sights and sounds of the RML SWBs on circuit.



Details of all Silverstone Festival tickets – including camping and hospitality options – can be found here with best prices for those booking now.