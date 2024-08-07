West Northants awarded £1.4 million

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has awarded £1.4 million in grant funding to a wide range of projects, including 24 community organisations to support initiatives focused on enhancing local skills, addressing critical needs, and fostering positive change within the community.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the People and Skills Grant funding is designed to empower individuals and grassroots organisations by providing the resources needed to cultivate essential skills and foster a resilient workforce equipped to meet evolving needs and drive economic growth.

The largest part of the skills programme is an initiative called “Skills for Communities”, providing community organisations with funding to deliver innovative skills projects. The successful grant recipients were selected through a competitive process based on their innovative approaches and potential for significant community impact. The funded projects cover a wide range of areas, including Not in Education; Employment or Training (NEET); Digital Literacy, Science Technology Engineering Maths (STEM), English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Literacy at Work; and inclusive recruitment.

Support on offer will include one to one personalised coaching to help people get back into work, help for families in crisis, increased volunteering opportunities, therapeutic sessions to support adults’ mental health and emotional wellbeing, and a programme to tackle social exclusion in young people.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “The investment of £1.4 million in skills projects, including community organisations through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a vital step in boosting the local economy of West Northamptonshire.

“By equipping our workforce with essential skills and supporting innovative projects, we are laying the groundwork for sustained economic growth and prosperity.

“This funding will not only help individuals and businesses thrive but will also strengthen the resilience and inclusivity of our entire community. We are confident that these initiatives will make a meaningful difference in enhancing local skills and providing new opportunities for local people."

The primary objectives of the People and Skills Grant Funding program include:

Enhancing Workforce Skills and providing targeted training programs to help individuals acquire new competencies and advance their career and employment prospects, such as Digital and Literacy Skills in the Workplace.

Promoting Inclusivity by ensuring equitable access to skill development opportunities for underrepresented and disadvantaged groups, such as those for whom English is a second language (ESOL) or those looking to improve their levels of Literacy at Work.

Supporting Innovation and encouraging the development of innovative solutions to address current and future skill needs, such as STEM Skills.

Strengthening Community Resilience and building a robust and adaptable workforce that can thrive in a rapidly changing economic landscape, focusing on supporting individuals recovering from long-term health challenges or those leaving care to engage with employment opportunities and training.

The funding has been awarded to a mix of voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations and specialist organisations to deliver specific pieces of work, including:

Free to Talk CIC

Volunteer It Yourself

Learning & Skills Academy

Northampton Hope Centre

The Good Loaf

Salvation Army

Shudan CIC

Dostiyo Asian Women and Girls Organisation

Sport4Fitness CIC

Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire

Citizens Advice West Northants & Cherwell

YMCA Northamptonshire

Springs Family Centre

Workbridge (St Andrew's Healthcare)

Progressive World Vision CIC

United African Association

Doddridge Centre Limited

Peak Empower

Innovation CIC

Sikh Community Centre & Youth Club (SCCYC)

Future Toolbox

Restore Northampton

Lewis Foundation

Tendered Services - Skills for Growth:

Adult Learning Service

Diversiti UK

Learning Skills Academy

Support Northants

Silverstone Technology Cluster

West Northants Employment Support Service

For more information on funded projects or about our grant programs and any future funding opportunities, please visit WNC Funding and Allocations.

