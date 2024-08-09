The South Midlands Authorities is recruiting members to join the new Business Board

Published: 9th August 2024

Created as part of the South Midlands Authorities, a new partnership of six local authorities covering the region, the Business Board will play an important role in giving businesses a clear voice towards shaping future economic strategy and ensuring that priorities align with the needs and opportunities of businesses across the area.

The South Midlands Authorities is seeking up to 15 representatives from growth key sectors including construction, logistics and healthcare, rural representatives and SME representatives.

Those interested in learning more about the South Midlands Business Board, and the available roles, should download the Recruitment pack, found here > Business Board Recruitment | Growth Hub (semlepgrowthhub.com)

Cllr Pete Marland, Co-Chair of the South Midlands Authorities and Leader of MK City Council said: “Businesses of all sizes play a critical role in driving economic growth and delivering jobs for local people. It’s important that we have representatives from various sectors at the decision-making table, so we can work together to create thriving local economies, improve skills and support young people into work. It’s a fantastic opportunity for business representatives to get involved and I look forward to working with a motivated and enthusiastic board to deliver on our priorities. ”

Cllr Jim Weir, Business Board Lead and Deputy Mayor of Bedford Borough Council said: “The Business Board is the culmination of the hard work that has gone into ensuring the South Midlands Authorities has greater business representation.

“It will provide an important opportunity for business leaders across the six local authority areas to influence decision-making at an executive level, challenge conventional thinking, and become the voice for their peers.

The Board will enable all councils to receive direct and invaluable feedback from business representatives from across the region, ensuring that our economic growth plans reflect the needs of businesses. I look forward to the recruitment process and announcing the new members to the Business Board in due course.”

For more information, please contact emma.panter@westnorthants.gov.uk

