Huge policing operation ensures Northampton protest passes off peacefully

Author: Northants Police Published: 9th August 2024 12:16

The biggest public order police operation for more than 20 years helped to ensure that a planned protest in Northampton passed off without incident last night (Wednesday, August 7 2024).

Dozens of officers were deployed to the protest site at the junction of Kettering Road and Clare Street where a small crowd of counter-protestors had gathered, building to around 200 people, forcing the temporary closure of a section of Kettering Road.

Although far-right protestors were due to start their own protest at 8pm, no demonstrators appeared and the crowds peacefully dispersed after 9pm.

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley said he was relieved the evening passed off peacefully and paid tribute to his officers.

He said: “In the end, this turned out to be a good-natured event and we really saw the best of Northamptonshire on display last night. Our officers had worked tremendously hard engaging with communities in the area affected, trying to reassure them that they had our full support.

“It’s not lost on anyone just how difficult the experiences of some sections of the community have been in the past several days, but the response of the police in terms of support has been outstanding.

“We needed the community to come together and work with us and they absolutely did that and we will keep on that path in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Rich Tompkins, who ran the police operation, said: “This was the biggest public order operation in this county in decades and was a response to what were genuine concerns about us seeing the type of serious, violent disorder we have witnessed elsewhere in the UK in the past week.

“This was a really well-planned operation which had to be put into place in relatively quick time and a great number of officers came forward when the call went out for support.

“I’m extremely proud of how our officers managed the situation and there was some really positive engagement between them and the communities who had come together to show their solidarity.

“I’d like to thank the protesters who were a positive demonstration of a community pulling together and also to our partners, particularly Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Northamptonshire Council, who had done so much in the background in the run-up to last night.”

