Drop-in sessions to help shape local transport across our area

Author: Craig Forsytc Published: 11th August 2024 10:22

A new plan is being developed that outlines what local transport will look like in West Northants over the next 20 years.

The Local Transport Plan details a range of proposals, with the aim that by 2045 the Council will have worked with communities and partners to:

  • Make public transport more attractive and accessible
  • Make active travel such as walking or wheeling a first choice for short trips
  • Reduce dependency on private cars
  • Make our transport system safer, cleaner, and more inclusive
  • Improve transport infrastructure and transport services to make them more resilient
  • Achieve net zero.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to help shape the plan and join one of the upcoming in person or online sessions.

A series of drop-in events are being held across the area and online on the following 2024 dates:

  • Tuesday 13 August, 9am to midday at Daventry Market Square, High Street
  • Friday 16 August, 9am to midday at Brackley Market, The Piazza
  • Wednesday 21 August, 10am to 11.30am, online
  • Thursday 22 August, 9am to noon at The Grosvenor Centre, Northampton
  • Monday 23 September, 10am to 11.30am online
  • Friday 11 October, 9am to midday at Towcester Farmers Market, Richmond Road

For joining instructions to the online sessions, please email localtransportplan@westnorthants.gov.uk.

The consultation closes on Thursday, 17 October 2024 and people can have their say by visiting our consultation hub.

