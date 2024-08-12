Social media for International Youth Day

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 12th August 2024 10:16

The Northampton Youth Forum are set to take over West Northamptonshire Council’s social media pages to address a number of societal topics as part of International Youth Day on Monday 12 August 2024.

As part of their planned content, the Youth Forum members will produce a series of graphics and TikTok videos addressing discrimination and common stereotypes including judging people by how they look and assumptions made about people due to their age or ethnicity.

The Youth Forum is Northampton’s youth council, made up of representatives aged 13 to 19 years old from schools and youth organisations across the town. The forum members aim to speak up for, and on behalf of young people and take an active part in decision making about young people by:

identifying and tackling issues of importance to young people

helping to make sure that young people get to have services and facilities in Northampton that they want

seeking the views of young people and promoting opportunities to get involved and have their say

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is currently working with members of the Youth Forum to expand the forum and include young people from all areas across West Northants.

International Youth Day is held each year on 12 August and is an initiative that celebrates the qualities of young people and that recognises the challenges that today’s youth can face.

First recognised in 2000, the day is organised by the United Nations to celebrate the contribution that young people make in education, employment, conflict resolution and social justice.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: "We are pleased to support the Northampton Youth Forum as they take over our social media pages for International Youth Day.

“This initiative highlights the great contributions and perspectives of young people in our community. By addressing important societal topics such as discrimination and stereotypes, the Youth Forum is giving a voice to the youth and fostering a more inclusive and understanding society.

“We believe in the power of young people to drive positive change and are excited to see the creative content they will produce. We encourage everyone to engage with and support the Youth Forum's efforts on 12 August and beyond."

Find out more about the Youth Forum on the WNC website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.