Views on pharmaceutical services across West Northamptonshire

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 13th August 2024 09:52

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to review pharmacy services that are available in the county, what services people need, and to identify what might need improving. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) to review pharmacy services that are available in the county, what services people need, and to identify what might need improving.

WNC Public Health teams are inviting local residents and businesses to help inform this assessment which will shape the future of pharmacy services across the area.

A pharmacy, also known as a chemist, is a place you would go to:

To collect a prescription

To buy medicines

To talk to a pharmacist for advice about your illnesses or medication

This assessment does not include any pharmacy in a hospital, or somewhere you shop to buy anything other than medicine, for example, beauty products.

The public consultation opened on Monday, 5 August 2024 for people to review the proposals and give their views until midnight on 6 October . Click here to view the consultation.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “Pharmacies are often the first point of contact for our communities when accessing medication and medical advice. We are keen to hear the view of our local residents, businesses and partners on pharmacy services across West Northamptonshire so that we can better understand how people access our services, and how we can develop them to meet their needs.

The results of the survey will be analysed and reported within a draft PNA. The final report will be published in Spring 2025 and will be available on our Joint Strategic Needs Assessments webpage.

