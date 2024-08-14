  • Bookmark this page

Help shape the approach to tackling climate change in West Northants

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 14th August 2024 09:59

Members of our Sustainability Team will also be at Northampton Balloon Festival on Friday, 16 and Saturday 17, August 10am to 2pm and are keen to hear the thoughts of those attending the event.


People are being encouraged to share their views to help West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) develop a climate change strategy for the area. 

The strategy will detail the actions WNC will take to reduce locally produced greenhouse gas emissions and become better prepared for climate change. 

The Council has already set the target of achieving Net Zero across West Northants by 2045, five years ahead of the Government’s target.  

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “We want to hear from local residents, businesses and stakeholders to make sure that the strategy meets the needs of our whole community. 

“We have identified a range of priorities we believe will help reduce the impact of climate change across our area, but we need you to let us know if we are focusing on the right things.” 

Have your say by midnight on Sunday, 15 September 2024 by visiting our consultation hub. 

Members of our Sustainability Team will also be at Northampton Balloon Festival on Friday, 16 and Saturday 17, August 10am to 2pm and are keen to hear the thoughts of those attending the event.  

Responses from this engagement will be used to inform the development of the final strategy and there will be an opportunity to feedback on this when it is produced later this year. It will then be presented to Council in 2025. 

