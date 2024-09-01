Alderton 48th Annual Art Festival

Author: Henny Cameron Published: 13th August 2024 11:20

The 48th annual Alderton Art Festival takes place on Saturday 31st August and Sunday, 1st September 2024. Proceeds go to Saint Margaret's Church.

Inside Saint Margaret's Church there will be an exhibition and sale of over 200 paintings by more than 25 local artists, plus many more unframed original paintings and prints. Following on from last year’s success, there will be a People’s Choice Award for the favorite picture. Admission £1.

Outside there will be live entertainment, Craft Stalls, Grand Raffle, Home Produce, and many other attractions.



There is an all-day barbecue and excellent refreshments including home-made cakes and draught beer from the famous Towcester Mill Brewery



Opening times: Saturday 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, and Sunday 10.30 am to 4.00 pm. Free parking.

Visit www.aldertonartfestival.co.uk or follow Alderton Art Festival on Facebook or Twitter (@AldertonArt).

Artists, crafters and stallholders: some places are still available. The Art Festival welcome advertisers and sponsors for both the catalogue and website. If you wish to sponsor, advertise or book a stall, contact Henny Cameron email henny.cameron@outlook.com

