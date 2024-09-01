  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Alderton 48th Annual Art Festival

Author: Henny Cameron Published: 13th August 2024 11:20

The 48th annual Alderton Art Festival takes place on Saturday 31st August and Sunday, 1st September 2024. Proceeds go to Saint Margaret's Church.The 48th annual Alderton Art Festival takes place on Saturday 31st August and Sunday, 1st September 2024. Proceeds go to Saint Margaret's Church.

The 48th annual Alderton Art Festival takes place on Saturday 31st August and Sunday, 1st September 2024. Proceeds go to Saint Margaret's Church.

Inside Saint Margaret's Church there will be an exhibition and sale of over 200 paintings by more than 25 local artists, plus many more unframed original paintings and prints. Following on from last year’s success, there will be a People’s Choice Award for the favorite picture.  Admission £1.

Outside there will be live entertainment, Craft Stalls, Grand Raffle, Home Produce, and many other attractions.

There is an all-day barbecue and excellent refreshments including home-made cakes and draught beer from the famous Towcester Mill Brewery

Opening times: Saturday 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, and Sunday 10.30 am to 4.00 pm. Free parking.

Visit www.aldertonartfestival.co.uk or follow Alderton Art Festival on Facebook or Twitter (@AldertonArt).

Artists, crafters and stallholders: some places are still available. The Art Festival welcome advertisers and sponsors for both the catalogue and website. If you wish to sponsor, advertise or book a stall, contact Henny Cameron email henny.cameron@outlook.com

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies