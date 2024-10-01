  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Flocks keepers ahead of regulation change

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 16th August 2024 08:44

Currently, it is only compulsory for anyone who keeps 50 or more birds to register their flock. From 1 October 2024, new requirements for all bird keepers who keep their poultry outdoors - regardless of the size of their flock – will come in which will require anyone who owns captive birds or poultry to officially register their birds.

People who keep poultry or captive birds are being reminded by the West Northamptonshire Trading Standards Team to register their flock with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Currently, it is only compulsory for anyone who keeps 50 or more birds to register their flock. From 1 October 2024, new requirements for all bird keepers who keep their poultry outdoors - regardless of the size of their flock – will come in which will require anyone who owns captive birds or poultry to officially register their birds.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers. However, they do not affect caged pet birds, such as a parrot, canary or budgie (unless they are a poultry species), which are kept entirely inside a house and never leaves the property other than to visit a vet or for another short-term period.

By registering their birds, keepers will ensure they receive important updates relevant to them, such as any local avian disease outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules to help protect their flocks. This will help to manage potential disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease, and limit any spread. It also enables them to keep up to date with the latest national and regional guidance.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “There is less than two months to go until these regulations come into effect meaning all bird owners who keep their flock outside must register them.

“These new requirements are being put in place to support wider efforts to monitor and control avian diseases. I urge all keepers to register with the APHA to protect not only their own flocks but all bird populations.”

For all the latest information in relation to the spread of Avian Flu and information on how you can help to protect your birds please see this guidance on Avian influenza (bird flu).

Keepers can register their birds and poultry at Poultry and other captive birds: registration rules and forms-GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies