WNC allocates £12.3 million for relocatable temporary accommodation

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th August 2024 09:40

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has approved a capital budget of £12.372 million to provide relocatable temporary accommodation (reTA) as part of its ongoing efforts to address the rising need for temporary housing in the area. The decision aims to offer safe, stable, and cost-effective temporary housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

Plans include delivering around 100 units of relocatable temporary accommodation across two sites in Northampton, reducing the reliance on expensive and less stable options like nightly lets and bed and breakfast accommodations.

The reTA units are designed to be genuinely relocatable, ensuring minimal regret costs and maximum flexibility and will support residents in securing stable addresses. This is essential for accessing employment and other opportunities and helping them transition back to conventional housing.

The project is estimated to save the Council approximately £667,000 annually by providing a more cost-effective alternative to current temporary housing solutions.

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: "The approval of this significant investment in relocatable temporary accommodation marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting those in need of housing in West Northamptonshire.

“By providing stable and cost-effective housing solutions, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for long-term benefits for our community.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents and ensuring that everyone has access to safe and appropriate housing."

The Council has explored various strategies to tackle the housing crisis, including acquiring properties on the open market and increasing affordable housing delivery. However, the introduction of reTA is seen as a necessary and innovative step to complement these efforts and ensure adequate housing provision for those with an immediate housing need until a permanent accommodation solution is found.

The project will also involve the development of housing management and support services to help residents prepare for a successful transition to permanent housing. Detailed planning and procurement processes will follow to ensure the efficient and effective implementation of the reTA units.

