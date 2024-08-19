  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Thanks for your prompt response.  I think the site is excellent."
- Heather
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

WNC allocates £12.3 million for relocatable temporary accommodation

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 19th August 2024 09:40

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: "The approval of this significant investment in relocatable temporary accommodation marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting those in need of housing in West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has approved a capital budget of £12.372 million to provide relocatable temporary accommodation (reTA) as part of its ongoing efforts to address the rising need for temporary housing in the area. The decision aims to offer safe, stable, and cost-effective temporary housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness.

Plans include delivering around 100 units of relocatable temporary accommodation across two sites in Northampton, reducing the reliance on expensive and less stable options like nightly lets and bed and breakfast accommodations.

The reTA units are designed to be genuinely relocatable, ensuring minimal regret costs and maximum flexibility and will support residents in securing stable addresses. This is essential for accessing employment and other opportunities and helping them transition back to conventional housing.

The project is estimated to save the Council approximately £667,000 annually by providing a more cost-effective alternative to current temporary housing solutions.

Councillor Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: "The approval of this significant investment in relocatable temporary accommodation marks a crucial step in our commitment to supporting those in need of housing in West Northamptonshire.

“By providing stable and cost-effective housing solutions, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for long-term benefits for our community.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to improving the quality of life for our residents and ensuring that everyone has access to safe and appropriate housing."

The Council has explored various strategies to tackle the housing crisis, including acquiring properties on the open market and increasing affordable housing delivery. However, the introduction of reTA is seen as a necessary and innovative step to complement these efforts and ensure adequate housing provision for those with an immediate housing need until a permanent accommodation solution is found.

The project will also involve the development of housing management and support services to help residents prepare for a successful transition to permanent housing. Detailed planning and procurement processes will follow to ensure the efficient and effective implementation of the reTA units.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies