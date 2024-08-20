Police operation support Northampton’s Market Square

Operation Workforce has been set up as the regeneration project nears completion, in response to concerns from business owners and residents about police visibility and key crime types in the area.

The surge activity will comprise of two four-week rounds of action, focusing in turn on anti-social behaviour, shoplifting, drugs and serious violence.

Chief Inspector Kim Jackson said: “Northampton town centre has so much to offer, but we know there are certain issues around anti-social and criminal behaviour that are causing concern to businesses and shoppers.

“The targeted and joined-up work of this operation will see us put a real dent in offence figures and take those responsible for repeat offending off the streets.

“Our work will continue way beyond this eight-week crackdown, as we’re also putting in place long-term measures with partners to ensure our successes are carried forward to keep the town centre as safe and crime-free as possible.”

Throughout the operation, officers will be focusing on increased visibility with hotspot patrols and undertaking both enforcement and outreach work to detect and prevent crime.

The Force will be continuing to work with partners including West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Northampton BID (Business Improvement District).

Joint patrols will take place to identify and address issues and problem locations – such as empty buildings and street furniture that attract or enable anti-social behaviour.

Officers will also be seeking to arrest wanted offenders, engaging with retailers and will be using a knife arch and drugs dog to detect and prevent offences.

Operation Workforce came about following a visit to the town centre by Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

Chief Constable Balhatchet said: “Having spoken with traders, shoppers and residents in the town centre about their concerns, we’ve looked at the core crime types occurring here and put together some robust policing activity to address them.

“We want this revitalised public space to be safe and welcoming for everyone and recognise there is work for us to do in order to achieve this.

“By tackling these key issues and continuing our positive partnership work, we know we’re doing our bit to make sure Northampton remains a town we can all be proud of.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “I’m delighted that this police operation has been put together in response to the concerns that the Chief Constable and I saw when we came to visit the town centre.

“Businesses told us very clearly that they wanted to see more visible, engaged policing and partners working together to make the area a safer place. These eight weeks of joint activity are a great start.

“The people who work and live in the area know it best, and I want them to be confident that we have listened to what they had to say and taken their concerns seriously.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at WNC, said: “We are thrilled to see the historic Market Square nearing completion and are eagerly anticipating the launch event on 19 and 20 October, which will showcase this transformed public space.

“The revitalisation of the Market Square is not just about enhancing the physical environment but also about bringing significant community benefits. This space will serve as a vibrant hub for local businesses, cultural events, and social gatherings, strengthening our town’s sense of community and boosting the local economy.

“We fully support Operation Workforce as it plays a crucial role in ensuring that our new Market Square is safe and welcoming for all. The collaborative efforts between Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, and local partners will help create a secure and thriving environment where residents and visitors can enjoy everything Northampton town centre has to offer.”

