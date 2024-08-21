Funding to support mental health initiatives

Author: Craig Forsyth Published: 21st August 2024 14:20

Voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations across West Northamptonshire are invited to apply for grant funding to deliver community-based projects which seek to improve the mental wellbeing of local residents.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is committed to promoting good mental health and wellbeing, for people who live, work and study in the area and is working in collaboration with NHS, the VCSE sector, and other partners to deliver services which benefit the local community.

WNC has announced that grant funding is available and welcomes joint bids, especially those that focus on collaborative working to tackle mental health inequalities within our local area. The deadline for expressions of interest for the Community Mental Health Prevention Grant is 27 September 2024. To receive an application form and the grant documents, please email publichealth@westnorthants.gov.uk with the subject ‘Community Mental Health Prevention Grant’.

As part of the joined-up approach we are taking with other organisations, including as part of the local “Live Your Best Life Strategy”, West Northamptonshire Council are seeking to fund a variety of mental health support programmes, based in our local community.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at WNC said: “We all have mental health. Good mental health can bring a sense of direction and purpose, the ability to cope with challenges in our life, and give us energy to do the things we would like to do. Mental health does not always stay the same, it can change as our circumstances may change and as we reach different stages in life. The Better Mental Health For All report highlights the importance of public mental health acting in an empowering way to tackle health inequalities. We look forward to hearing from local groups about their initiatives and working with them to improve the mental wellbeing of our communities.”.

Dr David Smart added: “The above report highlights the clinical and economic importance of promoting positive mental health to give people hope, choice and agency. We wish to develop excellent partnership working with the VCSE alongside local communities and groups. This funding provides new partnership opportunities.”

The key areas of focus for these programmes are mental health support for adults with long-term physical health problems, and promotion of mental wellbeing and resilience for those at risk of stress, anxiety, and depression.

