Local News Mercedes preview Dutch Grand Prix Author: Bradley Lord Published: 22nd August 2024 09:29



The season resumes with a double header, starting in Zandvoort for Brackley based F1 Mercedes AMG Petronas.

Fact File: Dutch Grand Prix

Stat Sheet: Dutch Grand Prix

Toto Talks Netherlands



We are ready to get back racing this weekend in Zandvoort. Ahead of the summer break, we built momentum with an improved car and stronger results. We will look to continue that progress into the final 10 races of the season. We know we have ground to make up. We are not yet able to compete for victories at every Grand Prix. We have made good steps in improving the W15's weaknesses though and will continue to work hard to take more. If we can do so, then we will close the gap to those ahead in both championships.



Zandvoort is a challenging track. With its banked corners, high-speed sections, and narrow layout, it has an old-school feel. The passionate Dutch fans always create a great atmosphere. It is a good place to get back to work and we're excited for the challenges ahead over the rest of the season.





Fact File: Dutch Grand Prix In general, Zandvoort has an old-school feel, with fast and flowing turns, a mix of corner speeds, undulations, gravel traps and banked turns. It puts many aspects of an F1 car to the test.

Zandvoort is nestled in the rolling sand dunes and next to the beach on the West coast of the Netherlands. The main straight is the closest part to the coast and the back section winds its way through the dunes.

Because of the many high-speed changes of direction, where the mass of the car can work against you, Zandvoort has the highest mass sensitivity of the year - which means, carrying more fuel will be more penalising.

Zandvoort has one of the quickest lap times of the season and is the second shortest circuit in length after Monaco.

The 72-lap race distance is the second most on the calendar (also after Monaco).

It is the third highest track for downforce sensitivity, which means maximum or very high downforce is required. The only two tracks that rank higher than Zandvoort are Budapest and Monaco.

The Zandvoort pit lane is one of three on the calendar to have a 60 km/h speed limit, rather than the usual 80. The other circuits are Monaco, and Singapore.

For 2024, the pit building in Zandvoort has been extended by six garages.

The Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 after a 36-year absence.

F1 legend Niki Lauda took the last of his 25 wins at Zandvoort in 1985.

Zandvoort is one of only three tracks on the F1 2024 calendar that Lewis Hamilton has not yet claimed victory at. The other two are Miami and Las Vegas. He is aiming to extend his record of most different F1 circuits won at to 32 in 2024.

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix saw George record his best result with the team at the time with a P2 finish.





Stat Sheet: Dutch Grand Prix



2024 Dutch Grand Prix



Session Local Time (CEST) Brackley (BST) Stuttgart (CEST) Practice 1 (Friday) 12:30 - 13:30 11:30 - 12:30 12:30 - 13:30 Practice 2 (Friday) 16:00 - 17:00 15:00 - 16:00 16:00 - 17:00 Practice 3 (Saturday) 11:30 - 12:30 10:30 - 11:30 11:30 - 12:30 Qualifying (Saturday) 15:00 - 16:00 14:00 - 15:00 15:00 - 16:00 Race (Sunday) 15:00 14:00 15:00





Race Records - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team at the Dutch Grand Prix



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps DNF Mercedes 4 1 5 1 3 1 1 Hamilton 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 Russell 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 MB Power 4 1 6 1 4 1 3





Technical Stats - Season to Date (Pre-season Testing to Present)



Laps Completed Distance Covered (km) Corners Taken Gear Changes PETRONAS Fuel Injections Mercedes 4,397 22,386.656 73,705 211,182 176,160,000 Hamilton 2,196 11,198.822 36,850 105,332 88,120,000 Russell 2,210 11,187.834 36,855 105,850 88,040,000 MB Power 16,640 84,624.701 277,596 705,343 664,640,000





Mercedes-Benz in Formula One



Starts Wins Podium Places Poles Front Row Fastest Laps 1-2 Wins Front Row Lockouts Mercedes (All Time) 307 128 295 139 262 109 59 80 Mercedes (Since 2010) 295 119 278 131 242 100 54 78 Hamilton 346 105 201 104 176 67 N/A N/A Russell 118 2 13 3 11 8 N/A N/A MB Power 577 218 604 226 461 216 94 120

