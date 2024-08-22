The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

"AMAZONS AND SWALLOWS"

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 22nd August 2024 11:56

"AMAZONS and SWALLOWS - Just like the famous film, the Rotary Club of Towcester sponsored a group of young carers from South Northants district, aged between 12 and 16 for a day out on the water. In conjunction with Northants Young Carers and Northampton Sailability, the event took place at Pitsford Sailing Club in the Pitsford Resevoir and Water Park.

This gave the young people a day of change from their normal routine of caring for younger siblings or parents.

The day consited of sailing in a Devon Long Boat, dinghy sailing, building and sailing their own rafts. This gave them an opportunity to mix with boys and girls of their own age and circumstances, giving them experience in team building and other inter-personal skills.

Northampton Young Carers offer support to young carers between the age of 5 and 17, giving them support in difficult situations where care of a sibling or adult is perhaps the only option.

Northampton Sailability has been based at Pitsford Reservoir for over 25 years, helping people with a wide range of disabilities and impairments to enjoy the freedom and the enjoyment of sailing in specially adapted boats under supervision and in a safe environment.

The Rotary Club of Towcester sponsored the event and provided lunch for everyone. On the day Rtns Steph, Conrad, Adrian and John were in attendance to assist. Great fun was had by all participants.

If you would like to get involved with Rotary in Towcester, then why not contact us to find out more. Send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit our web site www.towcester-rotary.org.uk.

We meet on a Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Tiwcester. A warm greeting awaits you.

