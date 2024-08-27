  • Bookmark this page

Heritage Open Days at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 27th August 2024 17:01
Don't miss the Northampton Transport Heritage buses, visiting the Mill on Saturday 14 September 2024 as part of Heritage Open Days Don't miss the Northampton Transport Heritage buses, visiting the Mill on Saturday 14 September 2024 as part of Heritage Open Days

Towcester Mill Brewery will be participating in Heritage Open Days again this year, for the third year running, following its successes in 2022 and 2023.

This year the theme for the national event is 'Routes, Networks and Connections' and the Mill will be holding two key events on two separate dates:

On Thursday 12 September there will be a talk hosted by Philomena Liggins who previously held a talk in honour of the 80th anniversary of D-Day landings. 
 
This time she will be giving a talk entitled 'The Post Office: Britain's First Intelligence Network, from Intercepts to Inventions'. The talk is free and will be held in the Malt Room on the second floor, but tickets do need to be booked to guarantee entry! As Philomena says, "This is a story of intrigue, intercepts and invention where spymasters called on the services of the Post Office to assist them." 

On Saturday 14 September the Mill will be holding mini brewery tours from 12pm-4pm. These are free half hour slots and must be booked online as spaces are limited via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.
 
There will also be a fire truck visit from Towcester fire station during the afternoon and food from Moo Hatch from 12pm.
 
The Mill will also be on the Northampton Transport Heritage bus route from 12pm where anyone will be able to get free transport to and from Northampton from the Mill's car park - all free!

