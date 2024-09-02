  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Young readers carers day out

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 2nd September 2024 09:41

 

A "YOUNG CARERS" DAY OUT!!! - Thursday, 29th August 2024 saw 38 "Young Carers" enjoy a day out at Gullivers Land, Milton Keynes, a treat courtesy of the Rotary Club of Towcester.

Young Carers means children between the ages of 6 and 11 who, under the guidance of Northants Young Carers Service, face each day caring for a family member, day in, day out, missing out on what other children experience. The youngest is aged only 6 and she has taken on the responsibility of helping to care for her 7-year-old sister. She does this on a daily basis without complaint.

A day out means so much to these children and gives them the opportunity of behaving like a child and creating a memory. It was a joy to see them having fun, smiling and laughing as they enjoyed the various rides.
Rotary is very mindful of the importance of children, they are the next generation and leaders of the future. It is important to support them, to nurture them as they grow, to give them the best possible start in their lives.

The Rotary Club of Towcester identifies with the youth of Towcester and district and is a strong supporter of Youth initiatives especially through the Rotary Youth Competitions, Young Carers, SNYE, RotaKids, etc.

If you would like to be involved in these initiatives and would like to know more about Rotary in Towcester why not contact us or even come to one of our meetings.

We meet on Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Watling Street. Send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit the web site www.towcester-rotary.org.uk for further information.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2024 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies