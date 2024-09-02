Young readers carers day out

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 2nd September 2024 09:41

A "YOUNG CARERS" DAY OUT!!! - Thursday, 29th August 2024 saw 38 "Young Carers" enjoy a day out at Gullivers Land, Milton Keynes, a treat courtesy of the Rotary Club of Towcester.

Young Carers means children between the ages of 6 and 11 who, under the guidance of Northants Young Carers Service, face each day caring for a family member, day in, day out, missing out on what other children experience. The youngest is aged only 6 and she has taken on the responsibility of helping to care for her 7-year-old sister. She does this on a daily basis without complaint.

A day out means so much to these children and gives them the opportunity of behaving like a child and creating a memory. It was a joy to see them having fun, smiling and laughing as they enjoyed the various rides.

Rotary is very mindful of the importance of children, they are the next generation and leaders of the future. It is important to support them, to nurture them as they grow, to give them the best possible start in their lives.

The Rotary Club of Towcester identifies with the youth of Towcester and district and is a strong supporter of Youth initiatives especially through the Rotary Youth Competitions, Young Carers, SNYE, RotaKids, etc.

If you would like to be involved in these initiatives and would like to know more about Rotary in Towcester why not contact us or even come to one of our meetings.

We meet on Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Watling Street. Send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit the web site www.towcester-rotary.org.uk for further information.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.