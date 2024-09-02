Residents new bus services across West Northants

Published: 3rd September 2024 11:41

Several bus services are being introduced in some areas of West Northants as part of plans to improve public transport links for residents.

The launch of these new services comes thanks to partnership working with Stagecoach Midlands and funding from the Government’s Department for Transport Bus Service Improvement plan, and will run from 2 September 2024.

The X91 service between Towcester and Milton Keynes will serve Deanshanger and Potterspury hourly during the daytime from Monday to Saturday. This will provide better connectivity to Milton Keynes central and Milton Keynes train station, making rail services to London more accessible, and more opportunities to travel to and from Towcester.

There will be additional journeys to and from Brixworth and Northampton. The new 17 bus service and existing X7 bus service combined will provide up to two buses an hour.

There will also be a regular hourly daytime service for the D4 route from Daventry to Long Buckby to provide improved access to Long Buckby train station and village.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We are delighted that Stagecoach will be operating several new services from next month. It is important that we continue to look at ways of improving travel links for those who live, visit, work and study in our area.

“This follows on from several service improvements announced in July, and it is thanks to funding from the DfT and working closely with Stagecoach that they will be able to run these services that provide more opportunities for our residents to move around.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands, said; "It's great to be continuing our partnership with WNC to deliver further improvements for passengers. These enhanced services will provide more journey opportunities for work, education and leisure as we further support the local economy, and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers onboard."

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are an affordable and sustainable travel option and it’s fantastic to see that local people in West Northamptonshire will now enjoy more bus services to get around more easily and with greater peace of mind.

“Our Better Buses Bill will help West Northamptonshire Council continue transforming its local bus network by giving local passengers the modern, clean and efficient bus services they can truly rely on.”

In July this year, Stagecoach also introduced some new evening services on a year trial basis as follows:

1: Northampton to Rectory Farm

2: Northampton to Blackthorn

5: Northampton to Southfields

15: Northampton to New Duston

D2: Northampton to Daventry

X47: Northampton to Rushden Lakes - via Wellingborough.

To find out more please visit the Stagecoach website.

