The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Options for vacant building in Brackley explored for community benefit

Author: Published: 2nd September 2024 16:35

A range of opportunities are being explored to bring the former Southfield School on Banbury Road, Brackley back into use for the community.

As part of the proposals, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is looking to provide a flexible space for community groups across the area to use for a variety of uses such as local youth groups, hosting meetings, and delivering productions.

West Northamptonshire Council has worked to ensure that the ‘theatre’ space available for volunteer organisations to use in order to deliver key community services. The Council is also looking at additional opportunities for how the space can support children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and their families.

Cllr Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education and ward member for Brackley, said: “We are working hard to retain a dedicated community space to provide local organisations with the opportunity to deliver a wide range of key activities which will benefit people of all ages across Brackley and the wider area.

“We are pleased be exploring opportunities to transform this empty school into a space for our community. Over the coming months we will confirm our plans to ensure that this vacant space is brought forward into a community hub for local residents, community groups and our SEND children and their families to use.”

