Proposals set out new crematorium to serve West Northamptonshire’s communities

Published: 3rd September 2024 15:04

Proposals have been unveiled for a new crematorium in West Northamptonshire to address the increasing need for cremation services across local communities.

West Northamptonshire Council has set out plans to develop a state-of-the-art and sustainable new facility on land at Wantage Farm, in the Round Spinney area of Northampton.

Residents will soon be able to give their views on the plans before a planning application is submitted for the scheme in November. With existing crematoria within the area operating above their capacity – the new facility will ease this pressure, reduce waiting times and improve the service for bereaved families.

Building the new crematorium is also expected to bring benefits to the local community, with the surrounding land transformed into recreational spaces, including walking paths and green areas.

It will be designed to minimise the impact on local surroundings, particularly around traffic, noise and appearance issues, with a key focus on sustainability and biodiversity including energy-efficient electric cremators, heat recovery systems, solar panels, green roofs and thoughtful landscaping.

Wantage Farm was selected as the most suitable site following a robust and thorough assessment of 11 potential locations in West Northants – this included looking at factors such as size, accessibility, ecology and archaeology as well as how they aligned with key policies such as the Local Plan and flood risk management. Placing a crematorium on the site would also preserve and protect the Green Wedge.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and HR at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “On average, 80 per cent of people opt for cremation over burial, and the new facility at Round Spinney, will relieve pressure on the other existing crematorium in West Northants, reducing wait times for bereaved families while allowing them to hold longer, more meaningful ceremonies for their loved ones.

“This new facility addresses the urgent need for additional cremation services in a way that respects and enhances our natural environment.

“In addition to providing essential services, its construction and operation will create jobs and support local businesses. The crematorium will be inclusive to everyone of all different faiths, offering a range of features to meet the diverse needs of our community and providing spaces that respect the privacy and dignity of everyone.”

Residents will be encouraged to view the proposals and give their views during the pre-planning consultation, which will start on Wednesday, 25 September.

This will include an in-person session at Moulton Community Library from 5pm to 8 pm where people will be able to view the project plans, ask questions, and share their feedback. The plans will also be available at the Moulton Community Library from Wednesday, 25 September until Wednesday, 2 October, with an option to participate in an online consultation.

Cllr Hallam added: “The feedback gathered from this pre-planning consultation will play a key role in shaping the final plans and so I would urge everyone to get involved. Your input is crucial as we strive to ensure this is a facility that not only meets practical needs but also enriches our community’s well-being. We are committed to listening, adapting, and working together to make this project a success for all of West Northamptonshire.”

For more information, please visit the West Northamptonshire website.

