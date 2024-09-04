  • Bookmark this page

Council plans to manage and enhance tree and woodland across West Northants

Published: 4th September 2024 13:01

Residents are being asked to share their views on a strategy that sets out a vision for the future treescape of West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is in the final stages of developing the tree and woods strategy that will help to manage trees across the area more effectively for the next twenty years.

The Council recognises that well planted, managed and enhanced tree and woodland cover can deliver vital environmental, social and economic benefits now and into the future.

This consultation follows initial work carried out by the Council’s Scrutiny Committee, as well as the results of a consultation that took place over winter 2023/24. This background ensures that local issues and priorities that were highlighted are at the heart of the strategy, and we would like to thank all who have helped shape this draft.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “The draft strategy sets out how we will manage, protect and expand tree and woodland cover across West Northants to 2045, as well how we intend to collaborate with partners and the wider community.

“I would encourage people to share their views on the proposals within the strategy so that we can ensure that we’re focussing on the right things.”

The consultation closes on Sunday 13 October, and we are keen for residents, businesses, community groups and other stakeholders to have their say.

The final strategy will be published early 2025 and will be supported by an action plan that will be reviewed every 5 years.

