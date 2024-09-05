Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
What's On at the Mill - September
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 5th September 2024 09:28
The Mill will be holding free mini brewery tours on Saturday 14 September 2024 in honour of Heritage Open Days - book online via the Mill's website
Wow, what a bumper month is in store for everyone at Towcester Mill Brewery this September! As well as all the usual regular monthly events, this month features the Mill's Live Jazz Night with special guest John 'Boysey' Battrum on tenor sax, plus its annual Heritage Open Days featuring a special talk and mini brewery tours.
Do not miss the annual Poppy Appeal Quiz held in conjunction with Towcester's branch of the Royal British Legion, with just a few spaces left!
Here's what is lined up for you this month:
- Thursday 5 Sept - OPEN MIC NIGHT
- Sunday 8 Sept - FOLK AT THE MILL
- Wednesday 11 Sept - LIVE JAZZ NIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST 'BOYSEY' BATTRUM
- Thursday 12 Sept - HERITAGE OPEN DAY: TALK 'THE POST OFFICE: BRITAIN'S FIRST INTELLIGENCE SERVICE'
- Saturday 14 Sept - HERITAGE OPEN DAY: MINI BREWERY TOURS (pictured)
- Tuesday 17 Sept - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ
- Thursday 19 Sept - HITMIX BINGO!
- Friday 20 Sept - CRAIG LIVE
- Wednesday 25 Sept - VINYL NIGHT
- Thursday 26 Sept - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (sold out)
PLUS Street Food at the Mill:
- Tues 3 & 17 Sept with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm
- every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm
- every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm from 13 Sept
- Moo Hatch on Saturday 14 Sept 12pm-8pm
- and Howes Fish n Chips on Saturday 21 Sept 5.30pm-8.30pm
