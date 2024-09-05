What's On at the Mill - September

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 5th September 2024 09:28

The Mill will be holding free mini brewery tours on Saturday 14 September 2024 in honour of Heritage Open Days - book online via the Mill's website The Mill will be holding free mini brewery tours on Saturday 14 September 2024 in honour of Heritage Open Days - book online via the Mill's website





Wow, what a bumper month is in store for everyone at Towcester Mill Brewery this September! As well as all the usual regular monthly events, this month features the Mill's Live Jazz Night with special guest John 'Boysey' Battrum on tenor sax, plus its annual Heritage Open Days featuring a special talk and mini brewery tours.

Do not miss the annual Poppy Appeal Quiz held in conjunction with Towcester's branch of the Royal British Legion, with just a few spaces left!



Here's what is lined up for you this month:

Thursday 5 Sept - OPEN MIC NIGHT



Sunday 8 Sept - FOLK AT THE MILL

Wednesday 11 Sept - LIVE JAZZ NIGHT WITH SPECIAL GUEST 'BOYSEY' BATTRUM

Thursday 12 Sept - HERITAGE OPEN DAY: TALK 'THE POST OFFICE: BRITAIN'S FIRST INTELLIGENCE SERVICE'

Saturday 14 Sept - HERITAGE OPEN DAY: MINI BREWERY TOURS (pictured)

Tuesday 17 Sept - POPPY APPEAL QUIZ

Thursday 19 Sept - HITMIX BINGO!

Friday 20 Sept - CRAIG LIVE

Wednesday 25 Sept - VINYL NIGHT

Thursday 26 Sept - LIVE COMEDY NIGHT (sold out)

PLUS Street Food at the Mill:

Tues 3 & 17 Sept with The Wood Oven 5.30pm-8.30pm

every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer 5pm-9pm

every Friday with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas 5pm-9pm from 13 Sept

Moo Hatch on Saturday 14 Sept 12pm-8pm

and Howes Fish n Chips on Saturday 21 Sept 5.30pm-8.30pm Check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers to the start of autumn!

Check out the Mill's Street Food page on its websiteor social media channels for the latest info and news... Cheers to the start of autumn!

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.