Towcester Farmers Market Relaunch Anniversary
|Author: Nick Holder
|Published: 9th September 2024 14:55
The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 13th September 2024, in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.
It will be exactly 5 years to the day that the market had a relaunch of the market in 2019, and it continues to go from strength to strength, despite the impact of lockdowns, and since the relocation to a new and more central location in the town. We regularly have double the number of stalls now, and a much bigger customer base.
We must thank local residents who continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and who choose to park elsewhere in the car park. We appreciate the support of local residents in respecting this request.
For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month.
For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with the Towcester and District Lions Club:-
via email at towcesteranddistrictlions@gmail.com
or phone on 0345 833 5918
or through our 'Towcester Farmers Market' page on Facebook
