Towcester Farmers Market Relaunch Anniversary

The next Towcester Farmers Market is on Friday 13th September 2024, in the Sponne Arcade car park, from 9am - 1.30pm.





It will be exactly 5 years to the day that the market had a relaunch of the market in 2019, and it continues to go from strength to strength, despite the impact of lockdowns, and since the relocation to a new and more central location in the town. We regularly have double the number of stalls now, and a much bigger customer base.





We must thank local residents who continue to take notice of the signs that will be put around the market area to show where we will be, and who choose to park elsewhere in the car park. We appreciate the support of local residents in respecting this request.



