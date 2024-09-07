Discounted group bus ticket offer available during weekends in September

Published: 7th September 2024 12:10

Stagecoach Midlands, in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and with support from the Department for Transport, has launched a discounted ticket offer at weekends for families and groups to travel by bus in and around Northampton.

A ticket for up to 5 people (the Northampton Weekend Group Dayrider) will be just £6 and is available at this discounted rate every Saturday and Sunday during September. The ticket will cover the Northampton Megarider area.

The offer comes in time for this weekend's Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men event, taking place on Saturday 7 September, and as Northampton Market is set to return to the historic market square from 20 September, following significant redevelopment, providing a renewed space for residents, businesses and traders at the heart of the town.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We are pleased that Stagecoach is able to offer this discounted group fare to residents throughout September and in time for the opening of the revitalised market. I hope that it encourages families and groups of people to use the bus to move around and explore Northampton town centre.”

Cllr Dan Lister, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure said: "September is set to be an exciting month - with the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men visiting West Northants on Saturday 7 September, Heritage Open Days taking place until 15 September, as well as for Northampton's market which will welcome new and existing traders to the renewed square before its grand opening celebration on 19 and 20 October. As one of the longest running outdoor markets in Europe, we look forward to inviting the public to visit traders at their new bespoke stalls from 20 September and see first-hand what local treasures will be on offer. I would encourage everyone to make the most of this offer and visit Northampton throughout September."

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands’ Managing Director, said; ‘Every week thousands of people use the bus to access Northampton town centre, and with the reopening of the Market Square, we want even more people to use the bus as part of their sustainable travel plans; we hope this offer encourages many new people to try the bus and see what Northampton can offer as a leisure destination.”

Tickets will be available from bus drivers or from the Stagecoach app.

To find out more please visit the Stagecoach website, www.stagecoachbus.com.

