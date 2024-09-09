Rotary International Citation

Author: Howard Winfield Published: 9th September 2024 13:23

The Rotary Club of Towcester has been awarded a Rotary International Citation for helping Rotary to create hope in the world, one of the fundamentals of Rotary. This is greatly in thanks to the support shown by the residents of Towcester and District.

The members of the Towcester Club are mindful of their commitment to the community both local and global. A proportion of the monies raised through Rotary events goes to international work. Rotary has it's charity called the Rotary Foundation. This provides funds to help those societies that are in dire need following a disaster, trapped in a war zone or have other humanitarian needs.

RotLast year through the generosity of the residents of Towcester, the Club was able to donate £2500 to the Rotary Foundation and in addition, £1200 to the Polio Plus Fund, a fund set up over 35 years ago to fight Polio on a global scale.

A BIG THANK YOU to the residents of Towcester and District for their generous donations over the year to the Rotary Club, enabling them to support charities both locally and globally.

If you are interested in what Rotary does in Towcester and would like to know more, why not come along to one of our meetings. We meet on Thursday evenings at the Saracens Head Hotel, Towcester.

Send an email to secretary@towcester-rotary.org.uk or visit the web site www.towcester-rotary.org.uk for further information.

Alternatively, the Club is holding an Open Evening on Wednesday, 25th September 2024 at the Mill Brewery from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Just come along for a chat and a drink.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.